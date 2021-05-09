Maldivian Police Arrest Third Suspect in Attack on Ex-President Nasheed

The first two suspects were arrested as part of the probe into the incident on Saturday.
We can confirm that a third individual has been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack early today.— Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) May 9, 2021
We will keep sharing more developments as the investigation continues.
Please use https://t.co/jnzTcz2neU to share information related to #May06TerrorAttack
The 53-year-old politician was injured in a bomb blast in the capital of Male on Thursday and is currently recovering in hospital. The incident reportedly occurred near Nasheed's home and injured two other people — his bodyguard and a bystander, who was identified as a foreign citizen. Police qualified the incident as a terrorist attack specifically targeting Nasheed.
