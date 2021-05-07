Register
22:26 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Thailand Plans to Reopen for Foreigners, Adopt Tourist Tax for Next Year - Reports

    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202105071082829803-thailand-plans-reopening-for-foreigners-adopting-tourist-tax-for-next-year---reports/

    BANGKOK (Sputnik) – Thailand intends to gradually open the country to foreign tourists and introduce a tourist tax from 2022, the Khaosod newspaper reported on Friday, citing authorities.

    Earlier in the day, Bangkok hosted a second meeting this year of the state commission for the development of tourism policy, chaired by Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on behalf of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a cabinet spokesperson told the outlet.

    "The meeting, which was held via videoconference, discussed the issues of vaccination of the population and tourism workers in tourist areas of Thailand and made adjustments to the previously developed plan for the restoration of the tourism industry," the spokesperson said.

    The previous strategy included four stages, with the first step lasting from April to June and allowing a shortened quarantine of seven days instead of 14 for vaccinated visitors. At the second phase, starting in July, the government plans to lift quarantine for immunized tourists traveling to the island of Phuket, considered a closed tourist zone separated from the rest of the country.

    Under the third stage, from October 1, the entry of vaccinated tourists is to be allowed to several other areas, including the provinces of Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani in southern Thailand, Chiang Mai in the country’s north, Chonburi in the east, Buriram in the northeast, Bangkok, and the provinces south of the capital, such as Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

    The fourth stage, from January 1, 2022, envisioned tourists entering the country freely.

    The implementation of the first stage was temporarily suspended due to another coronavirus outbreak which has been circulating in the country since early April. However, after the epidemiological situation improves, the measure involving shortened quarantine will be implemented, the spokesperson said.

    "The main factor impacting the success of the plan to open the country to tourists is vaccination. From the very beginning, it was said that the second stage - the opening of Phuket to vaccinated tourists without quarantine from July 1 - will depend on whether by this time the task of vaccinating 70% of the island's population and all those working in tourism and related spheres on the island will be implemented," the spokesperson explained.

    They noted that by October 1, the same task should be implemented in all tourist provinces on the list.

    During the meeting, the Interior Ministry was instructed to allocate additional doses of coronavirus vaccines and to step up the vaccination campaign in those provinces participating in the first and second stages of the plan. The Health Ministry has been ordered to allocate a sufficient number of doses of vaccines at the disposal of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the vaccination of tourism workers. The Department of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Tourism has been instructed to prepare and send to the National Vaccination Commission of Thailand a request for the allocation of the necessary number of vaccines to the related ministries and authorities.

    The spokesperson also noted, citing the tourism minister, that the reopening plan rules out fresh local coronavirus cases.

    The meeting also discussed the introduction of a tourist tax, designed to provide tourists in Thailand with insurance and help them in emergencies. The initiative was first voiced in 2019 but then postponed. In early 2020, the Tourism Ministry announced a decision to introduce a fee in the amount of 300 Thai baht ($9.64), but the exact date of the measure was not voiced.

    "At the meeting on Friday, it was decided that the tourist tax would be put into effect from January 1, 2022, that is, with the beginning of the fourth stage of opening the country to tourists, when it is supposed to allow free entry to Thailand," the spokesperson said.

    The tourism ministry expects at least 20 million tourists to visit Thailand next year and the government thus to collect 6.2 billion Thai baht in the fund of tourist insurance and assistance to tourists in emergencies, they added.

    Thailand closed its borders to tourists in late March 2020 as part of the strategy to curb the pandemic. Thai embassies abroad began issuing tourist visas from September-October 2020. However, obtaining such a document, as well as a special permit, takes significant time due to the current epidemiological emergency regime. Upon arrival in Thailand, a traveler currently has to have a negative coronavirus test, buy expensive medical insurance and undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, which tourists pass at their own expense.

     

    Related:

    Video: Massive Lizard Ransacks 7-Eleven Shop in Thailand
    New Coronavirus Identified in Bats in Thailand Similar to COVID-19 - Study
    Thailand Preorders 26Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Despite Efficacy Controversy
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, tourists, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse