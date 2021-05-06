Australia Reports 5 New Cases of Blood Clots After AstraZeneca Vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has recorded five new cases of blood clots that developed in patients who were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the country's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Thursday, adding that the total reports of the post-vaccination thrombosis rose to 11.

"Five additional reports of blood clots and low blood platelets have been assessed as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), likely to be linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The cases were in a 74-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman from Victoria, a 66-year-old man from Queensland, a 64-year-old woman from Western Australia and a 70-year-old man from Tasmania," TGA said in a statement.

It added that of the five patients hospitalized with thrombosis, four have now been discharged.

As of 2 May, Australia administered 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 1.4 million of which were AstraZeneca.

In the meantime, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has announced the introduction of stricter coronavirus measures for the greater Sydney region following two new locally transmitted cases.

The new restrictions will be in place from 6 May to 10 May and apply to the Sydney region and its suburbs.

The Australian authorities have limited the number of visitors per household to 20 guests, including children. Masks must be worn on public transport and indoors, such as shops, theaters, hospitals and nursing homes.