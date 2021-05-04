Register
21:13 GMT04 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    China Passes 275 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Mark as Campaign Hits 10 Million Per Day

    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe

    When US President Joe Biden boasted on April 21 that the US vaccination campaign was “unmatched in the world,” China was already poised to pass it. Now, China’s vaccination pace is triple that of the US, with nearly twice as many total shots given out.

    China’s COVID-19 vaccination program has swung into full gear, hitting the goal of 10 million vaccine shots per day. However, not only is China vaccinating more of its people than the United States, it’s also exporting nearly as many to poorer nations.

    On Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission reported that 279 million shots had been administered against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as of Monday. NHC data also shows that the pace has been rapidly accelerating, exceeding 10 million doses per day on April 28, 29 and 30. On other days, vaccinations are between 4 and 5 million.

    Ten million shots per day was the goal Beijing set in late March in order to meet their goal of vaccinating 40% of the country’s 1.4 billion people by June, which is about 560 million. It’s unclear how many people in China have been fully vaccinated, though.

    Campaign Obstacles

    Due to the incredible effectiveness with which the Chinese government responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hubei Province in early 2020, the virus was effectively eradicated in China by the middle of last year and less than 91,000 cases have been reported in total, with just over 4,600 deaths - more than 100 times smaller than the death toll in the United States, where more than 577,000 people have died as of Tuesday.

    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    A community health worker disseminates information about vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential compound in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China April 7, 2021.
    However, the absence of COVID-19 in the country has paradoxically deprived many Chinese of holding a serious regard for the dangers of the disease, resulting in slagging interest in being vaccinated against it. As a consequence, Beijing has had to roll out some novel incentives including offering people ice cream and even coupons for free grocery items if they go to get the jab. The Global Times reported that some communities are organizing “sharing sessions” where people who have gotten their shot tell others about the experience to destigmatize it.

    China has produced five COVID-19 vaccines, including the well-known Sinopharm and Sinovac shots that have been shipped overseas by the millions, but also one from CanSino Biologics Inc; one from a Sinopharm affiliate, the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, and the most recently approved one by Anhui Zhifei Longcom that require three doses but can be stored at room temperature, greeting increasing its availability in parts of the world where deep-freeze storage isn’t possible.

    China Ships Shots Abroad as US Sits

    While China has negotiated with 67 nations on every inhabited continent to sell or give them vaccines, it is also working with the World Health Organization to provide Sinopharm and Sinovac shots for the COVAX program. COVAX aims to provide shots to some of the world’s poorest nations to ensure immunization even if they cannot pay, as the United Nations has highlighted the dangers posed to the entire globe of a pandemic that continues to rage in the Third World even as richer nations inoculate their entire populations. 

    According to a report published Tuesday in Nature, COVAX has shipped about 50 million of the 2 billion doses it expects to ship this year. However, the explosion of cases in India, which has now begun buying up the vaccines made in-country, pose a danger to those plans, as does the fact that only a very small number of US vaccines have been shipped to COVAX as of yet.
    China Global Television
    A graphic by CGTN showing the 67 nations across six continents to which China has shipped COVID-19 vaccines as of May 2, 2021

    COVAX and China’s separate support are some of the few ways in which many poorer nations will get timely access to COVID-19 vaccines, since a US-led group of First World nations continues to adamantly oppose waivers on intellectual property laws to allow generic versions of their vaccines to be produced worldwide.

    As of yet, the US has only provided a tiny amount of vaccines abroad, pledging 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s CoviShield vaccine would be sent abroad in the coming months. In March, the Biden administration also sent Canada and Mexico 4 million of the same shot, but US President Joe Biden said late last month the US was “not yet” ready to begin vaccinating other nations.

    According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, 147.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Monday afternoon, with daily numbers vacillating between 2.5 million and 900,000 per day over the last week. Biden announced on Tuesday that the US was ready to “immediately” begin vaccinating adolescents once health authorities approve, having already lowered the COVID-19 vaccination age to 16 in recent weeks.

    Related:

    US Senators Urge Pfizer, Other American Vaccine Manufacturers to Share Technology With India
    India Sees 400,000 Cases Per Day as Modi Comes Under Fire for Vaccine Orders: Too Little, Too Late
    New Jersey Offers Free Beer to Every Resident Who Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19
    Tags:
    US, World Health Organization (WHO), vaccinations, COVID-19, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse