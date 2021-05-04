US Intelligence Report Claims Taliban Would ‘Roll Back’ Afghan Women's Rights After Troop Pullout

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban* taking power in Kabul "would roll back much" of the progress that has been achieved in the area of women's rights in the country over the past years, a US National Intelligence Council assessment claims. The intelligence report further suggests that these gains were achieved largely due to foreign pressure on the government in Kabul, rather than being the result of support for such changes inside Afghanistan.
The report stresses that prior to the US toppling of the Taliban* in Afghanistan, the group had imposed rules that greatly limited the rights of the country's female population – banning girls from attending schools and prohibiting women from working anywhere outside their home. Women could also not go outside their homes without a male relative or wear clothes other than burqas.
*Terrorist organisation banned in Russia
