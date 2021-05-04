British Woman Murdered In Lahore Two Months After Arrival in Pakistan, Media Says

Syed Ali, the police superintendent in Lahore’s Cantt area has revealed to the media that an unidentified caller contacted the station, informing officers about the cold-blooded murder. The police officers on duty rushed to the crime scene with forensic experts to collect clues for the case which is now being investigated.

The body of a British woman of Pakistani origin was found in Lahore, with a gun wound to her head. It was confirmed that her name was Maya, and she was in her twenties and had arrived in Lahore two months ago in March, a Pakistani news outlet, The Dawn, reported on Tuesday.

The reason for Maya's visit to Pakistan remain unclear.

Police officers recovered a mobile phone near Maya’s body which has been given to forensic experts. According to the initial investigation, the police suspect two gunmen were involved in the hideous crime.

Local reports suggest that Maya had two rivals who wished to marry her and, because of this, the investigation is following the lines of a crime of passion.

Maya was sharing a house in Lahore with a female friend. After finding out about Maya’s murder, her uncle who lives in Lahore, filed an official first information report (FIR).

The police have informed Maya’s parents who live in the UK, but because of COVID travel restrictions her family is not being allowed to fly to Pakistan.

The police have also been trying to convince Maya’s parents to assign any friend or relative living in Lahore as the complainant of the case.

Meanwhile, her body has been shifted to the city morgue for autopsy.