SHINee's Taemin Gives 'Advice' Ahead Military Service

On 2 May, Taemin, the youngest member of the "Princes of K-pop", the boy band SHINee, performed an online solo concert titled "Never Gonna Dance Again". The artist performed the title track "Advice" for his upcoming comeback. It was also announced that his third mini album with the same name will be released on 18 May.
Shortly after the concert, SM Entertainment shared an official poster for Taemin’s comeback.
TAEMIN 태민 The 3rd Mini Album [Advice]— SHINee (@SHINee) May 2, 2021
Release ➫ 2021.05.18#TAEMIN #태민#SHINee #샤이니#Advice#태민_Advice_0518발매 pic.twitter.com/8AtzvcCHAT
Lucky Shawols, who have bought the tickets and experienced his online “Beyond LIVE” solo concert, are amazed by the upcoming release, as they have had the opportunity to get a sneak peek:
Taemin’s new album “ADVICE”— 𝕋𝕒𝕖𝕞𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣 💙짝궁•Advice (@Loya_taemint) May 2, 2021
release date : 05.18 pic.twitter.com/fNsV7ikAjE
taemin said he prepared for this concert in the shortest amount of time but the quality is high and he did NOT lie... so proud of you taemin! and we can't wait for your new album out on may 18th! #BeyondLIVE_TAEMIN pic.twitter.com/vlcD0nA9lO— jops (@jopping2fast) May 2, 2021
I feel like I'm having a cognitive dissonance now... One part of me wanting 18th May to come soon for Taemin's new song and new album release, but there's another me that hoping 31st May to come later...🥲— Im_____sszee (@ImSszee) May 2, 2021
taemin said he 'never gonna dance again' earlier today and then release new album announcement a few hours later thats a whole ass lie but no not complaining 😬 pic.twitter.com/qNu1Plo3Y3— sash needs advice🎹5/18 (@saltaempepper) May 2, 2021
