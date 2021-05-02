Register
02 May 2021
    People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 25, 2021

    Indian Virologists Discover COVID Mutations That 'Could Evade Immune Responses'

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Health said the country had registered 401,993 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

    Top Indian virologist Shahid Jameel has warned of minor mutations in some variants of COVID-19 samples that he said should be studied more closely.

    Jameel, who is also the chair of the scientific advisory group Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics (INSACOG), told Reuters on Sunday that "we [INSACOG scientists] are seeing some mutations coming up in some samples that could possibly evade immune responses".

    The virologist declined to elaborate on whether the mutations were detected in the Indian variant or any other strain of the coronavirus.

    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India

    He explained that "unless you culture those viruses and test them in the lab, you can't say for sure" as far as consequences are concerned.

    "At this point, there is no reason to believe that they are expanding or if they can be dangerous, but we flagged it so that we keep our eye on the ball", Jameel stressed.

    The remarks come as INSACOG tries to comprehend what is behind the current significant surge in COVID-19 cases in India, and whether B.1.617, a variant first detected in the country, might be a cause.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) so far has refused to declare the Indian strain a "variant of concern", but suggested the mutation had a higher growth rate than others circulating in India.

    The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered on Saturday to India's Hyderabad city
    Russian Embassy in India
    The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered on Saturday to India's Hyderabad city

    The increasing coronavirus infections in India have already disrupted the health system in many areas of the nation, including the capital New Delhi, which was hit by shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

    The country's Health Ministry said on Saturday the overall number of those who've tested positive for the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic had reached 19,164,969. According to the ministry, the coronavirus death toll soared by 3,523 to 211,853 people in the past 24 hours.

    FILE PHOTO: Sumit Kumar, 28, sits on an oxygen cylinder as he waits outside a factory to get it refilled, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India Fails to Rollout PM Modi-Backed COVID Vaccine Drive For 18-45 Year-Olds Amid Widespread Crunch
    In a separate development on Saturday, the first batch of the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V was delivered to the Indian city of Hyderabad, more than two weeks after it was granted emergency use authorisation by the nation's health authorities.

    Russia's Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev expressed confidence that the delivery of Sputnik V, one of the most effective COVID vaccines in the world at present, would help the South Asian country to "mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives".

