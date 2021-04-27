Tanker A Symphony Spills Oil in Yellow Sea After Collision Outside Qingdao, China

China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration announced on Tuesday that the tanker A Symphony, carrying around one million barrels of oil, had spilled some of it following a collision. According to preliminary reports, the vessel collided with the bulk carrier Sa Justice at around 8:50 local time (0:50 a.m. GMT).
"The force of the impact on the forward port side caused a breach in way of No. 2 Port ballast tank, with a quantity of oil lost into the ocean. All of the crew have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries", Goodwood Ship Management said, as cited by Reuters.
🛢 Photos reportedly of A Symphony having a double hull breach outside Qingdao.— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) April 27, 2021
~ @suezmaxdaily https://t.co/EjY1qHgTzd pic.twitter.com/DtysXta2wa
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)