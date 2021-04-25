Missing Indonesian Submarine Declared Sunk, President Widodo Confirms

The Indonesian Navy confirmed that the submarine, missing near Bali, has sunk, President Joko Widodo stated.
"The army and navy have changed the status of the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine from having lost contact to being 'sub-sunk' or drowned, Widodo told the press. "All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew".
At the same time, Navy Chief Yudo Margono stressed that "there is no hope of finding survivors among the 53 crew members aboard".
The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402 was carrying fifty-three people, when it went missing in the Bali Sea. According to the navy, it was discovered at a depth of 850 metres (around 2,800 feet), and the oxygen supply in the submarine was believed to have been exhausted on Saturday morning.
