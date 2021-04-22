'Viral Porn' Video's Origins Traced to Sacred Mountain in Bali, Media Says

The culprits may potentially face up to two years and eight months in Indonesian prison on charges of public indecency.

Local police have confirmed that a porn video, which was apparently made in Bali sometime last year and went viral recently, was recorded at Mount Batur, one of the island’s most sacred spots, Coconuts reports.

According to the media outlet, while the video gained quite a bit of attention after a "short and censored clip" from it started circulated online this week, the original was first uploaded to Pornhub a year ago and was viewed over 1.2 million times there before apparently being taken down.

Some also reportedly assumed that the video was recorded during the pandemic, since one of the people featured there, a female "Russian adult model", was "wearing a mask on her chin".

"Our officer found the location, specifically along the hiking trail of Mount Batur, a bit above Pasar Agung Temple," said Bangli precinct chief I Gusti Agung Dhana Aryawan.

He also added that the police are "coordinating with immigration to find out whether or not the people concerned are still in Bali".

If apprehended in Indonesia, the culprits may be charged with public indecency under the country’s criminal code, and thus potentially face up to two years and eight months in prison, the media outlet notes.