15:20 GMT21 April 2021
    In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, the J-20 stealth fighter jet flies at the China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016

    China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Jet Will Receive 2D Thrust Vectoring Nozzles Decade After Maiden Flight

    © AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    0 30
    Sputnik International
    The advanced stealth fighter may receive a critical upgrade after holding its initial flight a decade earlier, and will be the largest of numerous changes, media reports revealed on Monday.

    China's J-20 stealth fighter jet will receive 2D thrust vectoring nozzles for its aircraft engines, Li Gang, pilot of the aircraft's first flight told Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV on Monday as reported by the Global Times.

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Danny Yu / Shenyang FC-31
    The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) previously had J-20s with circular nozzles and no thrust vector control capacity, the report read.

    Beijing's upgrade to the advanced stealth fighter jet could allow greater manoeuvrability and stealth capabilities to surpass the US's F-22, Chinese military aviation expert Fu Qianshao told Global Times.

    The news comes after a similar iteration, the J-10B, revealed upgraded 3D thrust vector control systems at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, Guangdong.

    According to Fu, 2D offers greater radar and infrared stealth capabilities compared to 3D nozzles, with the former having a rectangular shape and the latter a circular design.

    Fu added he expected the J-20's thrust vectoring nozzles to move similarly to its US counterpart, but hoped future designs could also move horizontally, allowing the PLA stealth fighter jet to overtake the F-22.

    Two J-20 stealth fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force performs during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2018, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Currently, the US Air Force's F-22 stealth fighter jet has 2D nozzles, the report explained.

    Speaking to media on the J-20's engines at the airshow, aircraft chief designer Yang Wei said: "You asked about when, but how do you know it hasn't?"

    The plane has seen numerous changes since its maiden flight in 2011, namely the removal of its Luneburg Lens, installation of twin seats and others in recent years.

