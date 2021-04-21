Communication Reportedly Lost With Indonesian Navy Submarine Near Bali

Communication has been lost with an Indonesian navy submarine near Bali, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting the country's military chief.
The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali on Wednesday but failed to transmit the results as expected, a navy spokesman said, as cited by the agency.
Fifty-three people are said to be on board the missing submarine, which may be at a depth of 2,300 feet, media reports say.
SUBMISS:— Navy Lookout (@NavyLookout) April 21, 2021
🇮🇩Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala missing after participating in torpedo drills in Bali Sea.
Type 209 SSK, Built in Germany 1980.https://t.co/JoYPZvdfQD pic.twitter.com/XqhRnjCRS0
