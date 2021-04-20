Register
23:03 GMT20 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021

    Duterte Says Conflict With China Over Regional Waters Will Not End ‘Without Any Bloodshed'

    © REUTERS / ELOISA LOPEZ
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082217952_0:190:3000:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_4cb65ce96802c1d6c5a1ec159336ee88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104201082684219-duterte-says-conflict-with-china-over-regional-waters-will-not-end-without-any-bloodshed/

    The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, ruled in 2016 that China has no legal basis to claim the majority of the sea located between western Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Beijing subsequently deployed hundreds of Chinese naval vessels into territorial waters exclusive to the Philippines’ economic zone.

    Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, responded to the presumed military threat from China in a televised Monday speech, claiming “there is no other way but a war.” Duterte threatened to deploy his own warships, saying he does not see the conflict ending “without any bloodshed.”

    "We can retake it only by force. There is no way we can get back what they call the Philippine sea without any bloodshed,” Duterte told his cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. “You know the cost of war.”

    The Philippine president went on to say that a conflict “would be bloody,” and that it may “result in a violence that we cannot maybe win." 

    The televised address marked the first time that Duterte has publicly acknowledged the swarms of Chinese ships currently occupying the Julina Felipe Reef, a coral reef that is miles west of the archipelagic province of Palawan, as well as other parts of the West Philippine Sea.

    “Just to show the Filipino that no matter how many times we go back there, nothing will happen because we are not in the possession of the sea,” he repeated, asking Lorenzana if it would be possible for him or a team to venture into the Chinese-occupied Whitsun Reef, which is located in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands.

    Lorenzana replied by stating there was no obstacle presented by China that would block them from carrying out such an operation, and that even their Navy ships can travel to conduct their usual resupply missions to the islands of the Kalayaan Island Group.

    Duterte held on to his belief that the presence of Filipino ships on the Western Sea would only be allowed by order of the Chinese because “in their mind, it’s theirs.” 

    The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued numerous diplomatic protests over what they claim to be the illegal presence of Beijing’s maritime militia, calling on the Chinese Embassy in Manila to address the issue.

    “The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea,” Lorenzana wrote in the statement. “They have done this before at Panatag Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc and at Panganiban Reef, brazenly violating Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights under international law.”

    “As a party to the [Declaration on the Conduct of Parties], China should refrain from conducting activities that disturb regional and international peace and security,” it continued.

    Duterte has refuted suggestions from retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, who believes that an order from the United Nations may be the pressure China needs to respect Philippine sovereignty. Duterte, during a pre-recorded cabinet meeting aired on Monday, referred to Carpio as a “dreamer” who runs his mouth and reaffirmed previous warnings that he would become more assertive if China started to excavate material resources out of the disputed sea.

    Some of the about 220 Chinese vessels reported by the Philippine Coast Guard, and believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are pictured at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, March 7, 2021. Picture taken March 7, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Philippine Coast Guard
    Some of the about 220 Chinese vessels reported by the Philippine Coast Guard, and believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are pictured at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, March 7, 2021. Picture taken March 7, 2021.
    "When they get the oil, nickel, or whatever precious stones, that would be the time [to act] because that is the time that we should act on it,” Duterte said at the meeting, adding, “I will also start to drill my oil there. If you own it, I own it.”

    Duterte last raised concerns to the United Nations about China’s occupation of the disputed waters during the 75th UN General Assembly back in 2020, raising a red flag over the presumed threat of war. Since then, Duterte has been silent over the issues and expressed doubt that China would leave the West Philippine Sea, even if the UN compelled it to do so. 

    "The Chinese government will just give you a finger. You cannot scare them because they firmly believe that it is theirs contrary to our...opinion that it is ours," the president said during a pre-recorded public address last Monday.  

    The Philippines, as one of the US’ oldest allies in Asia, can invoke its Mutual Defense Treaty with the US, but only if the country is attacked or assaulted. This possibility only adds to the ongoing build-up of tension between the US and China. 

    Late last week, the Philippines sent four of its warships into the Julian Felipe Reef, along with warplanes and two missile-guided frigates. In a show of power, the US also sent the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt along with an escort of submarines, destroyers, cruisers, and dozens of aircraft. The US also deployed the USS Makin Island, an assault ship that has its own barrage of escorts.   

    Chinese vessels have since dissipated respecting the show of force, but not showing signs of completely backing down.

    Related:

    China and Philippines Develop Cooperation Despite Territorial Dispute
    US Vowed to Help Manila Tackle Possible Armed Attack in S China Sea, Philippine Envoy Says
    Philippines to Send More Navy Ships to South China Sea to Boost Patrols, Report Says
    US, Philippines Alarmed Over China's Maritime Militia Massing at Disputed Reef, Washington Says
    US, Philippines Concerned Over Chinese Military Activities in South China Sea
    Tags:
    China, Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse