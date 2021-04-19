Register
13:21 GMT19 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Byron Bay

    Aussie Activists Sign Petition Calling for Byron Bay Businesses to Boycott Netflix Reality Show

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082670440_0:205:1281:925_1200x675_80_0_0_d57810512b3d83eaa6e30f73a128ebc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104191082670431-aussie-activists-sign-petition-calling-for-byron-bay-businesses-to-boycott-netflix-reality-show--/

    One of the most iconic places in Australia, Byron Bay is famous for its spectacular beaches, food, and excellent festivals. Netflix is now planning to set an influencer-led series in the area, but locals are not happy about the idea, as people suspect the streaming giant of nothing but exploiting the city's name.

    A group of Australian activists have signed a petition urging businesses in the town of Byron Bay to deny Netflix access to facilities and services in the area, as people blame the company for ignoring their opinion while preparing to set a reality show down there, The Sydney Morning Herald writes.

    What Netflix has been planning to organise is a reality show about the lives of social media influencers. The main feature of the show is the setting, with its eye-popping sites and well-known bars and restaurants. 

    "It's a multinational company trying to exploit the town's name when the community doesn't want it and think they can just come in and use us as a commodity. They don't realise they've got a big fight on their hands", The Sydney Morning Herald cited Ben Gordon, who owns a cafe The Byron Bay General Store, as saying.

    Local media reported that some of the town's most popular cafes and restaurants have already refused to sign filming permits with the American streaming company.

    (FILES) In this file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrive for a public walk at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on 16 October 2018
    © AFP 2021 / DAN HIMBRECHTS
    Netflix Announces Prince Harry and Meghan's First Series
    Another issue raising concerns among the locals is reputation. Some argue that the show might not accurately represent the true image of Byron Bay, thus damaging the town's image.

    "It seems to me like the producers haven't thought beyond the catchy name and trashy format to consider how that kind of mainstream global exposure could affect our community", Gordon added. 

    Over the last year, plenty of Hollywood stars and many other world-class celebrities settled in Australia after the coronavirus pandemic hit. As more actors, musicians, and internet personalities arrived, more Australian citizens were stranded in other countries because of the COVID-induced travel bans, with feelings of anger over the government's "double-standard" policy.

    Tags:
    reality show, Byron Bay, Netflix, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse