S Korea Says Japan's Decision to Release Fukushima NPP Water Into Sea Unacceptable

"Our government expresses strong regret with the decision of the Japanese government to release contaminated water from Fukushima into the ocean, we will take all necessary measures, we consider the safety of our citizens a priority principle... This measure of the Japanese government is unacceptable," Koo said.
The Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Japan's government had decided to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima NPP into the sea. Despite neighboring states' concerns, Japan's leadership said there would be no negative impact on the environment or human health.
The water at the NPP became radioactive following the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Under the government's plan, the contaminated water, which is currently stored in special tanks with limited volume, will be filtrated by the ALPS filtering system before being released into the sea. The system reduces the concentration of radioactive materials, except for tritium, to a normal level.
