6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Celebes Sea, Near Philippines, EMSC Reports

A 6.0-magnitude has struck off the southern coast of the Philippines, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.
Seismological centres reported the magnitude of the quake ranged from 6.0 to 6.2 on the Richter scale.
There have so far been no reports of potential injuries or significant damage.
The Philippines is often struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location in the Ring of Fire, which is an area roughly coinciding with the Asian, North American, and South American shores of the Pacific Ocean, where frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
