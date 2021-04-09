Register
13:26 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MH370

    New Evidence of MH370 Crashing in Southern Part of Indian Ocean Reportedly Found

    © CC BY 2.0 / thierry ehrmann / Good Night MH370
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104091082583259-new-evidence-of-mh370-crashing-in-southern-part-of-indian-ocean-reportedly-found/

    The mysterious disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing sparked numerous theories (including conspiracy ones) about its fate since neither the plane, nor its passengers have been found over the last seven years and the Malaysian government has failed to determine the cause that forced to plane to change its course.

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ventured into the southern part of the Indian Ocean in its final hours, aviation expert Richard Godfrey suggested in a recent report using the data he obtained from a new method of tracking the plane that had gone missing on 8 March 2014. Godfrey relied in his research on the logs of the Weak Signal Propagation (WSPR) – a global network of radio enthusiasts, who send short low-power transmissions on medium and high-frequency bands to test propagation paths.

    These transmissions can get affected and distorted by obstacles, such as planes crossing their propagation paths. So by studying the WSPR (also dubbed "whisper") transmissions from the area surrounding the spot where MH370 disappeared from the radars, and anomalies in them, a person can deduct the missing Boeing's further path, Godfrey explained.

    "WSPR is like a bunch of tripwires or laser beams, but they work in every direction over the horizon to the other side of the globe […] Any Over-The-Horizon-Radar is similar to WSPR, it also uses HF radio waves that bounce off the ionosphere and is effectively a very sophisticated tripwire detection system," the aviation expert said.

    Singling out the distortions for a specific plane is a tricky thing, which is essentially about "a lot of needles, in a lot of haystacks" according to Godfrey – one has to study the documented flight paths and travel time frames of all the planes crossing the WSPR's "tripwire" signals and compare the data with the anomalies in the WSPR readings. When all documented flights are excluded, only distortions caused by the missing plane that went off the grid will remain.

    Flight path: MH370 – Definition of Underwater Search Areas
    © CC BY 3.0 / Andrew Heneen
    Flight path: MH370 – Definition of Underwater Search Areas

    Godfrey is still working on singling out moments, where MH370 crossed WSPR signals in the airspace above Malaysia and Indonesia. However, the area where MH370 went after disappearing from the radars, is relatively air traffic-free and so the aviation expert had little trouble finding eight WSPR "tripwires", which the place crossed. The plane's purported flightpath, which Godfrey drew by connecting the spots, where MH370 purportedly crossed radio enthusiasts' airwaves, suggests that the doomed Boeing 777-200ER disappeared somewhere in the southern part of the Indian Ocean.

    This map displays the location of Reunion Island, because of the debris part found there in 2015-07, in relation to the known flight path of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (shown in red; based on civilian & military radar), calculated flight path (shown in yellow; based on analysis of communications between Flight 370 and the Inmarsat satellite communications network), and the underwater search area at the time the debris was found (shown in dark blue; 46% searched at the time debris was found).
    © CC BY 4.0 / Andrew Heneen
    This map displays the location of Reunion Island, because of the debris part found there in 2015-07, in relation to the known flight path of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (shown in red; based on civilian & military radar), calculated flight path (shown in yellow; based on analysis of communications between Flight 370 and the Inmarsat satellite communications network), and the underwater search area at the time the debris was found (shown in dark blue; 46% searched at the time debris was found).

    The indication that MH370 crashed in this part of the Ocean is not new – the area became a primary search site after authorities analysed data from the Inmarsat satellite with which the missing Boeing's automated systems continued to communicate even after the plane's pilot switched off other means of communications and tracking and went off the radar grids. Godfrey says that his findings simply strongly support the notion that the remains of MH370 lay at the bottom of the ocean somewhere in that region.

    A family member of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, holds a candle during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, March 3, 2019
    © AP Photo / Annice Lyn
    Search for Missing MH370 Could Reportedly Resume Due to Fresh Evidence

    However, several years of searches in the southern waters of the Indian Oceans bore no fruit, the only piece of MH370 found is a piece of flaperon on the shores of Reunion island, west of the search area. Eventually, Malaysian authorities called off the search, while failing to determine the cause that forced the pilot to turn the plane. This, in turn, sparked numerous conspiracy theories about the plane's fate and even prompted at least one MH370 enthusiast-financed expedition, which failed to locate the Boeing's debris.

    A family member of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, holds a candle during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, March 3, 2019
    © AP Photo / Annice Lyn
    Search for Missing MH370 Could Reportedly Resume Due to Fresh Evidence

    Related:

    Pilot of Doomed MH370 Had Choice Between Landing in Populated Area or Sea, Amateur Detective Claims
    Debris That Washed Ashore in Australia May Reportedly Belong to Ill-Fated Flight MH370
    Hiccups, Delays in MH370 Search Effort Laid Bare by Author - Report
    MH370 Demise Possibly Caused by US Air Force Seeking to Stop Tech Shipment to China, Author Claims
    MH370 Disappearance Could be 'Linked to US-Attended Military Exercises,' Author Claims
    Search for Missing MH370 Could Reportedly Resume Due to Fresh Evidence
    Tags:
    Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance, Malaysia Airlines MH370
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse