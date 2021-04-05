More Than 20 People Reportedly Killed in Ferry Crash in Bangladesh - Photo

The ferry reportedly carrying around 100 passengers sank on Sunday evening after being hit by a cargo vessel.
Abdullah Arefin, Narayanganj's deputy director of fire service and civil defence, said that the rescue operation was complicated by a storm.
According to witnesses, the ferry sank quickly and the cargo vessel left the scene of the accident.
Ferry sinks after colliding in #Bangladesh; at least 25 dead#ShitalakkhyaRiver #FerryAccidenthttps://t.co/rWbGgxK1i2 pic.twitter.com/lMT3xskSGn— World News Network (@worldnewsdotcom) April 5, 2021
A ferry carrying around 50 passengers sank after an accident and at left 26 people dead, in #Narayanganj, #Dhaka, #Bangladesh. 📷 epa / Monirul Alam #boataccident #ferry #epaphotos #visualizingtheworld pic.twitter.com/XBQ51PatA8— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) April 5, 2021
