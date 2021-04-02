Register
10:51 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea on March 27, 2021. Picture taken March 27, 2021

    US, Philippines Cry Foul Over 'Chinese Militia Ships' Near Whitsun Reef

    © REUTERS / PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082518599_0:223:1280:943_1200x675_80_0_0_22e8862d20697d3f33c93042f8add9ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104021082519730-us-philippines-cry-foul-over-chinese-militia-ships-near-whitsun-reef/

    Late last week, the Philippine Coast Guard said that about 200 vessels, believed to be part of the Chinese maritime militia, were seen attached in a line formation in the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea.

    The Philippines has spotted unknown structures installed on a series of reefs in the South China Sea, where "a flotilla" of Chinese fishing vessels, allegedly manned by militias, was earlier tracked by Manila.

    The Philippine military said on Thursday that the structures were tracked during maritime patrols conducted earlier this week. The military did not give any details related to the structures, only stressing that their installation runs counter to international law.

    Close up view of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, in this Maxar handout satellite image taken March 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / Maxar Technologies
    Close up view of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, in this Maxar handout satellite image taken March 23, 2021
    "The Laws of the Sea gives the Philippines indisputable and exclusive rights over the area. These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to the peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters. These structures are illegal", Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana pointed out in a statement.

    This comes after the Philippine Coast Guard said late last week that they had tracked about 200 vessels, believed to be part of the Chinese maritime "militia", a non-military voluntary force, near the Whitsun Reef.

    Manila lodged a diplomatic protest over the issue and demanded these vessels leave the area. Beijing, in turn, denied the Philippines' allegations, claiming that China has no maritime "militia" abroad.  

     

    "Due to the maritime situation, some fishing boats have been taking shelter from the wind near Niu'e Jiao, which is quite normal. We hope the relevant sides can view this in a rational light", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated, referring to the Chinese name of the Whitsun Reef.

    US, Philippines Alarmed Over Alleged Presence of Chinese Militia Ships Near Whitsun Reef

    The White House has, meanwhile, stated that the US and the Philippines voiced concern over the alleged presence of Chinese maritime "militia" vessels near the disputed Whitsun Reef, reaffirming that Washington considers the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty applicable in the South China Sea.

    "The [two countries'] National Security Advisers agreed that the United States and the Philippines will continue to coordinate closely in responding to challenges in the South China Sea", the statement said.

    The Whitsun Reef is part of the Spratly archipelago, claimed by Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint
    © CC BY 2.0 / John5199 / USAF RC135W Rivet Joint
    US Flew Unprecedented 75 Spy Plane Missions Over South China Sea in February - Report
    A UN arbitration against Beijing's territorial claim on the "nine-dash line" covering most of the South China Sea was initiated by the Philippines in 2013. Beijing refused to acknowledge the tribunal's decision and refused to withdraw its forces from the region after the final ruling stated that China had no historic rights to claim the "nine-dash line".

    The US is also actively engaged in the South China Sea-related dispute even though Washington has no claims to the area. The US Navy has repeatedly sent its ships to the South China Sea to fulfill "freedom of navigation" missions. These spark harsh criticism from Beijing, who describes such acts as "provocations".

    Related:

    Beijing 'Flexing Muscles' the Most in South China Sea US Defence Secretary Esper Says
    Pentagon Says Reported Chinese Missile Launches in South China Sea Are Destabilising
    Beijing Reportedly Fires 2 Missiles Into South China Sea in 'Warning' to US
    Tags:
    international law, dispute, military, vessels, US, Philippines, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse