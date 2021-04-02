At Least 36 People Feared Dead as Passenger Train Goes Off Rails in Eastern Taiwan

Two cars of a passenger train have derailed in eastern Taiwan, leaving at least 36 people "with no signs of life" and 72 were injured, according to the Taiwan Transport Ministry.
The incident reportedly occurred at 9.00 am local time inside the Daqing tunnel, when the second and the third cars came off the rails hitting the walls of the tunnel.
The train, bound for Taitung, was carrying 350 people. 60 people have already been rescued out of the first three cars, while the fourth and fifth car are seriously damaged.
The Central News Agency (CNA) earlier reported one death, adding that more people are feared dead as a result of the incident.
The rescue operation continues.
