US Orders Departure of Non-Emergency Staff From Myanmar

"On February 14, the Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members. On March 30, the Department updated that status to ordered departure," the State Department said in a media note.
On Monday, the office of the US Trade Representative said the United States is suspending all trade engagements with Myanmar after the recent military coup and subsequent violence against civilians there.
According to reports, more than 420 people have been killed as a result of protests against the military taking over the government early last month.
On February 1, Myanmar's military seized power and announced a one-year state of emergency while promising to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election. The military said it was committed to the democratic system and vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends.
The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar’s military, as well as some of Myanmar’s conglomerates.
