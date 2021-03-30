Register
14:12 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hundreds protest at Chinese Consulate opening in Adelaide

    Angry Protesters Denounce ‘Invasion’ as China Opens Huge Fortified Consulate in Aussie Suburb

    © Photo : YouTube/The Australian/screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    126
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082490471_0:-1:1392:783_1200x675_80_0_0_227ebcbf919d1e81763fda28b9842b97.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103301082490384-angry-protesters-denounce-invasion-as-china-opens-huge-fortified-consulate-in-aussie-suburb/

    Relations between Canberra and Beijing have frayed, spilling over into an economic dimension, as China hit Australia with a slew of restrictions and tariffs targeting exports of barley, coal, cotton, lobster, meat, timber, and wine, and with Canberra reciprocating by imposing tariffs on Chinese aluminium, paper, and steel.

    The official unveiling of a new Chinese consulate in a quiet suburb of Adelaide, Australia, turned into furious protest rally as hundreds of people converged around the massive 5,600 square metre compound.

    ​As police were summoned to the scene, two protesters were arrested for assault and public order offences.

    Present in the crowd were members of South Australia's Uyghur community, along with Taiwanese, Tibetan, Nepalese and Vietnamese nationals.

    Senator Rex Patrick addressed the protesters to echo their view that the consulate didn't “belong in Joslin”.

    “It's inconsistent with our national security needs and it's, of course, a strong contrast to the leafy suburb that is Joslin. It simply doesn't belong here. We have a situation where the Chinese government has been engaging in a whole range of activities that are inconsistent with our values,” said Patrick, as quoted by The Advertiser.

    Senator Patrick also called on the Australian Government to impose a diplomatic price on China’s allegedly repeated cyber attacks by expelling Chinese diplomatic and consular staff.

    “In the case of China’s Adelaide Consulate General, a fortified compound to be opened by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall, a significant reduction of the eleven consular staff would help protect our vital naval shipbuilding projects and other defence industry facilities from Chinese espionage. Australia’s national security should always come first.”

    Having arrived for the official opening, Premier Steven Marshall, who had earlier defended himself, insisting South Australia had strong ties with China, addressed the infuriated crowd from inside the consulate.

    The ‘Fortified’ Compound

    Built in Joslin, just minutes away from the city's "square mile", bordered by North, East, South and West Terraces, which is also referred to as the CBD, many have compared the three-metre high walls and CCTV cameras installed around the perimeter with a 'fortress'.

    ​The protesting crowd included representatives of the close to 1,000 members of Adelaide's Uyghur community - the largest in Australia, with the President of the East Turkistan Australian Association, Nurmuhammad Majid, condemning the consulate's construction.

    ​Last week, the US, UK, Canada and the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, prompting Beijing, which vehemently rejected the accusations, to retaliate in kind.

    “We love this country, it has given us freedom from tyranny, so why do we let the country that has tortured us set up a home in the middle of Australia's defence capital?” Majid was quoted as saying by The Australian.

    Australian farmers affected by China's strict trade sanctions raised their voices in protest.
    Australia’s trade spat with China saw Beijing, Australia’s biggest wine export market, slap huge tariffs on imports of Australian wine. China receives about 37 percent of Australian wine exports.

    The Chinese ministry of commerce said its investigation, first announced in late August, had determined Australian wine was being dumped in China, causing “substantial damage” to the domestic industry.

    Beijing’s move followed tariffs on barley announced in May 2020 and a long-running standoff that led to commodities restricted or delayed at Chinese ports. In kind, Canberra also imposed tariffs on Chinese aluminium, paper, and steel.

    As for the local residents, many took a dim view of the 'divisive’ new addition to the neighbourhood.

    “Just look at the damned thing — it's a fortress. We have sold our soul as a nation to a communist regime that is trying to destroy South Aussie businesses and has no regard for human rights,” former resident Heather Adams was quoted by the outlet as saying.

    There has not yet been any official comment from Chinese Consulate in Joslin.

     

    Related:

    US Orders China to Shut Down its Houston, Texas Consulate in 72 Hours
    Chinese Foreign Ministry Announces Sanctions on 'Relevant UK Individuals and Entities'
    US Let China Eavesdrop on Mike Pompeo's Phone Talk With Ministers From Five Eyes Bloc, Media Claims
    Chinese Diplomat Dismisses 'Spendthrift' Trudeau as a 'Boy', Brands Canada the 'Running Dog of US'
    Chinese Consumers Show Less Trust, Favour Toward US Products, Survey Finds
    Tags:
    Uyghurs, Uyghurs, consulate, Adelaide, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse