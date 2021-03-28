Video: Massive Explosion Hits Balongan Oil Refinery in Indonesia

The cause behind the massive blast was not immediately clear.
According to local media reports, citing eyewitnesses, the explosion was heard up to a radius of dozens of kilometers from the epicentre.
"Around 00.30 [local time] there was a very strong explosion. The residents' houses were shaking and some of them had broken glass", one of the witnesses told a local media outlet Teras Pendopo.
Multiple videos filmed on scene were shared online, showing an enourmous blast evolving into a fire.
Pertamina VI Balongan indramayu😭 yallah 😭 #pray_for_balongan_indramayu #pray_for_balongan #pray_for_indramayu pic.twitter.com/w5FjPCW3Ge— Tono Prasetya (@tono_prasetya) March 28, 2021
Stay safe semua yang di deket lokasi kebakaran pertamina balongan indramayu pic.twitter.com/mnNCNtVYWO— Bang Binx (@bintangghf) March 28, 2021
Ledakan di Balongan pic.twitter.com/REYyuL65HY— Agus Widodo (@arwidodo) March 28, 2021
This must be one of the biggest explosions associated with oil refineries. This is huge. Microphones have a hard time keeping up with the blast noise. #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/vEuHfgxVHW— ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) March 28, 2021
