16:22 GMT28 March 2021
    In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea

    US Reportedly Concerned that China Is Ready to ‘Flirt with the Idea of Unification’ with Taiwan

    © AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    by
    Although the US does not officially challenge Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China, Washington has been contacting Taipei directly and recently increased its navy activity in the Taiwan Strait under the pretext of ensuring free passage through it.

    The United States administration is becoming increasingly concerned that Beijing might be ready to “take more risks” in relation to Taipei, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to embark on a third term, the Financial Times reported.

    “China appears to be moving from a period of being content with the status quo over Taiwan to a period in which they are more impatient and more prepared to test the limits and flirt with the idea of unification,” an unnamed senior US official told the outlet.

    According to the official, the new US administration monitored Beijing’s behaviour for the past two months before reaching the conclusion.

    The official said that the Biden administration is concerned that the Chinese president “sees capstone progress on Taiwan as important to his legitimacy and legacy."

    Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan
    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Boosts Military Presence in Disputed South China Sea as US Helps It Build Fleet of Submarines
    “It seems that he is prepared to take more risks,” the official said.

    Top White House Asia official Kurt Campbell also told the FT that compared to other policy areas, China has been the most assertive in its approach to Taiwan.

    “…nowhere have we seen more persistent and determined activities than the military, diplomatic and other activities directed at Taiwan,” he said.

    Taiwan on the other hand doesn’t seem to share the concerns, as one senior Taiwanese official said there was no sign of an imminent attack, the FT says.

    US-China Strained Relationship

    The news comes amid continued tense relations between Washington and Beijing, after the first high-level, in-person talks between the US under the Biden administration and Chinese officials in Alaska.

    The Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before the meeting that the US would “discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies,” and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would approach its relations with China “in lockstep” with its partners.

    After the meeting, the US State Department said that the parties had “serious discussions,” while China's top diplomat said that "many major differences" remained.
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations 10 March 2021.
    © Photo : US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite
    Biden Sends Missile-Armed Warship Into Taiwan Strait After Admiral Claims Beijing May Invade Island

    Previously, Blinken used the word "country" when he mentioned Taiwan during a congressional hearing, breaking a previous taboo among US officials about using such language to refer to the self-governing island to avoid irritating China.

    China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province that should be reunified with the mainland, and Chinese authorities often protest strongly if government officials or companies around the world call Taiwan a country.

    According to a bilateral State Department fact sheet, the US and Taiwan are in an unofficial relationship, but Washington does not support the island's independence. A 1979 pact with China switched US diplomatic recognition to Beijing, although the Taiwan Relations Act, passed by Congress the same year, allows Washington to support the island's defensive capabilities.

    As a result of the Chinese Civil War, the Republic of China that joined the United Nations upon its founding in 1945 retreated to Taiwan with the People's Republic of China taking the mainland. The United States first opposed the replacement of the Republic of China at the UN amid the Cold War. That changed under president Richard Nixon when Washington entered negotiations with the PRC government in 1971. On 25 October 1971, the United Nations passed resolution 2758, which recognised PRC as "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations."

    territorial claims, Taiwan, Washington, Beijing, China, US
    Recommended
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
