Video: Indonesia Catholic Church Rocked by Explosion

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area around the church.
Cars parked nearby were damaged, Reuters reported, citing local news footage.
According to local media, the explosion occurred at around 10:28 a.m., local time, damaging a church fence.
At the moment of the explosion, there were people inside the church, local media reported. Some body parts were reportedly found at the site, and several injured people were transported to hospital.
A video that allegedly shows the CCTV footage that captured the moment of the blast was shared online.
video dari cctv sekitar gereja katedral makassar pic.twitter.com/za5ztbo2x5— txtfromsupirpete2 (@SupirPete2) March 28, 2021
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. However, local media reported, citing a witness, that several people had shouted that there was a "bomb" before the explosion.
"Some shouted 'bombs' and there were some restaurant waiters whose clothes were stained with blood", one witness told CNN Indonesia.
No further details were immediately available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)