Beijing Olympic Bird's Nest Goes Dark For Earth Hour 2021

Beijing is observing Earth Hour 2021 by powering off the Olympic Bird's Nest Stadium.
It has since spread to more than 7,000 cities, with the world’s best-known landmarks keeping their lights off for one hour on this day every year.
Earth Hour is an annual international event hosted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on the last Saturday of March. Its goal is to encourage the world's population to take care of nature and its resources. During the event, its participants - individuals, organisations, municipal and commercial institutions - for one hour (from 20:30 to 21:30 local time) turn off the lights in residential buildings, as well as the illumination of famous city buildings and monuments (the event does not apply to street lighting, aeronautical lights, or traffic lights).
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)