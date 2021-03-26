Japanese PM Suga Wants to Invite Biden for Tokyo Olympics During Upcoming Visit to US

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he would invite US President Joe Biden to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo during his upcoming visit to the United States.
"Of course, that will take place", Suga told lawmakers when asked whether he would invite Biden to attend the Olympics during the visit to the United States scheduled for early April.
The prime minister added that all the G7 member states had supported the idea to hold the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 25, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics were meant to be hosted by Japan last summer, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place this year, from 23 July to 8 August. Earlier this month, organisers of the Tokyo Olympics announced that foreign spectators would not be allowed at the games.
