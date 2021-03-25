DPRK Announces it Launched 'New Tactical Guided Missile' - Yonhap

North Korea test-fired a new tactical guided missile on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.
According to the report, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, was not present for the launch.
According to statements made by South Korea, Japan and the United States, the missile launch comes shortly after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiro Suga said that Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches violate UN Security Council resolutions, voicing Tokyo's "strong protest" over the situation, with South Korea echoing the concerns.
Later, the United States weighed in, saying that the launch of ballistic missiles highlighted "the threat that North Korea's illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community."
US President Joe Biden, during a press conference on Thursday, said that the DPRK had violated United Nations Resolution 1718 by conducting the missile tests. He stressed that, while he was willing to do "some form of diplomacy" with Pyongyang, it would have to be conditioned "upon the end result of denuclearization".
The DPRK earlier in March called on Washington to abandon its "lunatic theory of [a] 'threat from North Korea'" and demands of scaling back the country's nuclear program.
