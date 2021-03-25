Register
13:25 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HK Tung Chung One CityGate shop Nike Factory Store

    Chinese Celebrities Sever Ties With Nike As Outcry Over Xinjiang Allegations Escalates

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Tungyuemans23 / HK Tung Chung One CityGate shop Nike Factory Store
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107608/74/1076087429_0:120:1280:840_1200x675_80_0_0_ab244a3f3b5cedebcc775c1ad587f636.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103251082448726-chinese-celebrities-sever-ties-with-nike-as-outcry-over-xinjiang-allegations-escalates/

    The sportswear giant is not the only company that has caused a backlash in the country. People on the Chinese social network Weibo have also been calling for a boycott of H&M, the world's second-largest clothing retailer, after the company made negative remarks about the region.

    Chinese celebrities have cut ties with Nike as public outcry over allegations of mistreatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang escalated in the country. Singer Wang Yibo and actress Tan Songyun announced they had ended promotional partnerships and would no longer work with the company.

    In a statement posted on social media Wang Yibo said he "firmly” opposes any attempts and actions to smear China.

    ​Tan's manager released a statement saying the actress "resolutely opposes any bad behaviour of smearing and making rumours about China".

    Their moves followed a barrage of criticism directed at Nike, H&M, and other companies that made allegations against Chinese authorities, with users calling for a boycott of the firms.

    "Nike is committed to ethical and responsible manufacturing and we uphold international labour standards. We are concerned about reports of forced labour in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)", the company said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it does not source products from XUAR and confirmed with its contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region.

    What Prompted the Backlash?

    Nike and several other western brands voiced opposition to the alleged mistreatment of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang, one of the world's top cotton-producing regions. Human rights groups have long said that members of this Muslim ethnic group are reportedly being held in detention camps and frequently used in forced labour. In addition, Chinese authorities were accused of forcibly sterilising Uyghur women. Beijing has denied all accusations and said the facilities that rights groups refer to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty.

    Nike as well as H&M made the statements last year, but the story gained public attention just recently after a pro-government group, the Communist Youth League, posted the remarks on its page on the social media site Weibo.

    "Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton, while trying to make a profit in China? Wishful thinking!", read the post.

    The development comes a week after Britain, the European Union, and the United States imposed sanctions on officials in Xinjiang over their role in alleged human rights abuses. Beijing reciprocated with its own restrictive measures.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the sanctions and accusations against China are based on "lies and disinformation". She posted several statements on Twitter, saying the Chinese authorities are trying to improve the lives of ethnic minorities.

    Related:

    ‘We Will Not Back Down’: China’s EU Ambassador Warns Bloc to ‘Think Twice’ on Xinjiang Sanctions
    H&M Denies Political Motive in Cotton Supply Changes After Chinese Social Media Backlash
    Tags:
    backlash, China, Uighurs, Xinjiang, Nike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse