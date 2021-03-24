Japan Says North Korea Fired Potential Ballistic Missile

Earlier in the week, reports emerged saying that North Korea launched short-range missiles after denouncing the resumption of regional joint military drills of South Korea and the United States. Later, Washington confirmed the reports.

The Japanese government, cited by Japanese media NHK, said that North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile on Thursday.

According to CNN citing a senior US official, Washington confirmed the launch, saying that two ballistic missiles were fired, and it is unclear whether they were short, medium or long range. The US military and intelligence are reportedly analyzing the data about the test launch.

The NHK report said, citing Japan's Defense Ministry official, that a potential ballistic missile was launched by Pyongyang at about 7:06 a.m. local time.

The ministry reportedly said that the North Korean missile did not enter Japanese territory or special economic zone and it poses no threat to Japan.

Initially, reports emerged saying that the Japanese coast guard asserted that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, warning the ships against approaching any fallen objects and asking them to share any related information.

Following the reports, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to Yonhap, confirmed that Pyongyang fired "at least one unidentified projectile" into East Sea, without providing any additional details immediately.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged saying that North Korea conducted missile tests over the weekend, with the White House and South Korean JCS later confirming them. According to South Korea military, at least two cruise missiles were fired.

Washington later said that it does not view the North Korean actions as provocative.