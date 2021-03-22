Register
20:13 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    USAF RC135W Rivet Joint

    US Spy Plane Makes Closest-Ever Pass to Chinese Territory, Flying 25 Naut. Miles Off Coast - Report

    © CC BY 2.0 / Waddington Airshow 2012 / USAF - RC-135W Rivet Joint - Waddington Airshow 2012
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106904/03/1069040321_0:68:1279:788_1199x675_80_0_0_d0cb59db6d871fa444232cb090a2b212.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103221082420851-us-spy-plane-makes-closest-ever-pass-to-chinese-territory-flying-25-naut-miles-off-coast---report/

    The US military has dramatically increased its daily spy plane flights near Chinese territory, with no area more intensely patrolled than the northern South China Sea, which connects to the Taiwan Strait and East China Sea.

    A US spy plane made the closest pass to the Chinese coast ever recorded on Tuesday, flying just 25.3 nautical miles away.

    Citing publicly available automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data, the South China Sea Probing Initiative (SCSPI) think tank reported on Monday that a US Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent spy plane had flown just 25.33 nautical miles from China’s coastal waters. This was “the shortest distance US reconnaissance aircraft have reached from China's coastlines, based on public data so far,” noted the think tank, which is connected to Peking University.

    ​According to the images shared by SCSPI of the aircraft’s flight path, the Combat Sent’s closest pass to the Chinese coast was immediately off the coast of Shantou, a prefecture-level city in eastern Guangdong Province near the southern end of the Taiwan Strait.

    Elsewhere in the northern South China Sea at the time, SCSPI noted a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and a US Navy EP-3E Aries, an electronic intelligence aircraft, were also on patrol. As Sputnik has reported, the US has flown several daily spy plane flights across the South China Sea for more than a year.

    The USAF has two Combat Sent aircraft, which have a variety of specialized equipment for “locating and identifying foreign military land, naval and airborne radar signals,” according to a reference page on Military.com. Such an aircraft could be used to gather considerable information on People’s Liberation Army radar equipment, such as those operating out of the Shantou Waisha Airfield, a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) air base on the coast east of Shantou.

    It’s unclear what type of aircraft fly out of Shantou or other nearby air bases, but recent information suggests J-10C and J-7E fighters and Y-8G electronic countermeasures aircraft have flown from the area. However, the Combat Sent could also be tracking radar use by coastal defense installations, air defense systems, and more. The area is within the range of Taiwanese cruise missiles, and would likely face bombardment in the event of a shooting war between China and Taiwanese forces, making such information extremely useful.
    Senior Airman Amber Mullen
    The RC-135U Combat Sent sits parked on the flightline while Airmen from the 178th Wing tour the plane Dec. 7, 2019 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The RC-135U Combat Sent provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders, and theater commanders.

    US intelligence flights have not only increased in frequency, but have also gotten closer and closer to Chinese territory. Last July, a US Navy P-8A Poseidon flew within just 41 nautical miles of the Chinese coast off Zhejiang, just north of the Taiwan Strait, which was the closest pass a US spy plane had made in years. However, other US intelligence aircraft have also made very close passes while disguised as civilian aircraft. However, SCSPI, which noted the US aircraft changing their International Civil Aviation Organization hex codes in mid-flight, gave no range information.

    The incident comes at a time when US officials are ramping up their attacks on China. Prior to the 2+2 summit in Alaska with two leading Chinese diplomats last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of using “coercion and aggression” in the South China Sea by fortifying islands in the region to which it has made claims that overlap with other nations in the region.

    “We’re united in the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where countries follow the rules, cooperate whenever they can, and resolve their differences peacefully. And in particular, we will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way,” Blinken added.

    While the US has claimed China is bullying other nations with its claims, in reality Beijing is working closely with partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to draw up a “code of conduct” for the South China Sea to resolve many of the common issues surrounding claims to territory and waterways.

    Last month, two US Navy aircraft carriers, hauling nearly 160 aircraft between them, conducted joint military drills in the South China Sea with their strike groups of other warships.

    Related:

    China's Top Diplomat After Talks With US in Alaska Says There Are 'So Many Major Differences'
    White House Says US Evaluating 'Appropriate Next Steps' on China
    US Flew Unprecedented 75 Spy Plane Missions Over South China Sea in February - Report
    Tags:
    South China Sea, US Air Force, China, Guangdong province, spy plane, RC-135
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse