EU to Sanction 11 Individuals Over Situation in Myanmar, Borrell Announces

"The situation is deteriorating. In the case of Myanmar, we are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and repression of the demonstrators," Borrell said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.violence against peaceful demonstrators. On 11 March, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said that the European Union was ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar.
In the meantime, Myanmar is facing nationwide protests, with demonstrators clashing with police and pro-military supporters.
The demonstrations have continued since February, when the military seized power in the country, arresting Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, as well as senior leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD), following accusations of widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)