Register
20:22 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Union Jack

    British Flag to Be Drenched in Blood of Indigenous People As Anti-Colonial Art Piece

    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080280441_0:0:1280:721_1200x675_80_0_0_b447b49ca97be5a7646d489e2fa8f474.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103191082395448-british-flag-to-be-drenched-in-blood-of-indigenous-people-as-anti-colonial-art-piece/

    Tasmania's annual Dark Mofo event, set to take place between June 16 and 22. It functions as the winter version of the Museum of Old and New Art: Festival Of Music and Art (MONA FOMA).

    A Union Jack will be drenched in "the blood of First Nations peoples from territories colonised by the British Empire" as part an art piece, according to organisers on Friday.

    Those heading Tasmania's 'Dark Mofo' music and arts festival said in a statement they were requesting "expressions of interest" from "First Nations peoples from countries and territories colonised by the British Empire at some point in their history, who reside in Australia".

    "Participants will be required to donate a small amount of blood for the artwork, facilitated by a medical professional before the festival", organisers said.

    The statement added that once "expressions of interest have closed, one participant will be randomly selected to represent each country (for instance, one person from Canada, one from New Zealand, one from Sudan, one from Fiji etc)".

    Once the flag is covered in blood, "will be put on display during the festival", according to the organisers.

    The performance will be title 'Union Flag' and will be conducted by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra and is the "first major project for the 2021 festival".

    Sierra in his own statement that the "First Nations people of Australia suffered enormously and brutally from British colonialism".

    "Nowhere more so than in Tasmania where the Black War in the early 19th century had a devastating impact, almost killing the entire Tasmanian Aboriginal population — an act that has since been defined as genocide".

    Leigh Carmichael, the creative director of Dark Mofo, called Sierra's work "complex" and "sometimes confronting" as much of his work tends to deal with "social inequities".

    Tasked with presenting a new direction for Dark Mofo, the 'Union Flag' piece is reportedly the result of nearly two years of work between his studio and the festival organisers.

    The cultural identity of those involved in the project will not be required to provide evidence, those organising the event said.

    Dark Mofo's festivals have often become the subject of controversy as well as praise for their provocative spectacle. In 2018, performance artist Mike Parr emerged at city intersection days after being shut in a buried container.

    Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch oversaw a performance in 2018 where volunteers covered themselves in the bloody organs from the carcass of a slaughtered bull in a show that lasted hours for hours.

    In 2016, inverted illuminated crosses were established in a number of locations surrounding Hobart's wharf precinct, seeing critics warn that the event was inciting "dark forces" to the city.

    An ongoing debate exists in Australia about the continuation of the current flag and how maintaining the British flag in their own standard.

    While the colonial period in Australia and New Zealand has been subject to controversy, particularly around the treatment of Maori and aboriginal people's the Union Jack is not solely seen with disdain among respective populations.

    In 2015 and 2016, flag referendums were held by the New Zealand Government which resulted in the retention of the current flag, which bears the Union Jack.

    Tags:
    Union Jack, British Empire, imperialism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse