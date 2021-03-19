5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in China's Xizang Region, EMSC Says

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 has hit the eastern part of the Xizang region in southwest China, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
#Earthquake M5.7 Xizang, China 7mins ago 19 Mar 06:11 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/JqHT84Ooiq— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) March 19, 2021
There is no further information so far concerning possible casualties or damage as a result of the earthquake.
The Tibet Autonomous Region lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)