Register
12:01 GMT18 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A member of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle

    Japan Sets Up New Electronic Warfare Unit to Boost Defence Capabilities, Reports Suggest

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082381456_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_c09e7ca36d4c51a16302ae5a330987de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103181082381527-japan-sets-up-new-electronic-warfare-unit-to-boost-defence-capabilities-reports-suggest/

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan has created a new electronic warfare unit in Kumamoto prefecture as part of efforts to boost national defence capability in this field, Sankei Shimbun reported on Thursday.

    This will be the country's second electronic warfare unit after the facility in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido that has been operating since the Cold War era.

    According to the media outlet, the personnel of the new unit will involve 80 people and it will become part of the so-called first arc, which, according to the Japanese Ministry of Defence, will protect the country from the northernmost island of Hokkaido to the southwesternmost island of Kyushu.

    Light Dragoons Firepower on Warcop Ranges.
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Light Dragoons Firepower on Warcop Ranges
    British Army to Launch New Unit to Assist SAS, SBS in 'Cyber, Electronic Warfare', Report Says
    The central element of the arc will be a unit that is planned to be deployed in the Tokyo area by next spring. According to the map published by the newspaper, its activity will be directed toward South Korea, North Korea, China, and Russia.

    The second arc of the country's electronic warfare capability will be formed by units stationed on the southern islands from Tsushima to Yonaguni. Its formation is planned to be completed by the end of March 2024. These facilities will be collecting information mainly about Chinese ships and aircraft in the East China Sea, and in case of an unforeseen situation they will be able to repel electronic attacks or inflict similar damage on the enemy.

    A total of 10 such units are expected to be created.

    Tags:
    defence, electronic warfare, Warfare, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse