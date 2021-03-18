Gunmen Open Fire on Kabul Hotel Hosting Jamiat-e-Islami Summit, Eyewitness Says

Some videos, posted on social media, suggested that gunfire could be heard near the gathering.
The hotel is located on Kabul Airport Road. No more details are available so far.
Jamiat-E-Islami ("Islamic Society"), founded in 1972, is one of the oldest and most influential political parties in the country. At the moment, it holds 62 of the 249 seats in the Afghan parliament.
Video: Gunfight was heard near a gathering of Jamiat-e-Islami party at a restaurant in #Kabul. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/rLlNpTEF3Y— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 18, 2021
#KabulShooting - An ArianaNews journalist reporting from close to the scene of the shooting along Airport Road in Kabul city said members of Jamiat-e-Islami Party are currently holding a gathering at a nearby hotel#Kabul #Police #Shooting pic.twitter.com/qW7XdjMEDe— Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) March 18, 2021
