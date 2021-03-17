Register
19:10 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan

    Taiwan Boosts Military Presence in Disputed South China Sea as US Helps It Build Fleet of Submarines

    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9a79f712827fbe5e4dc031d2dce2a385.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103171082373672-taiwan-boosts-military-presence-in-disputed-south-china-sea-as-us-helps-it-build-fleet-of/

    The US repeatedly violated the self-adopted "One-China” policy under the administration of President Donald Trump, expanding contacts with the self-governing island in the sphere of defence, despite Beijing's protests. It appears that the approach has not changed under the new White House occupant.

    Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has announced that the authorities of the island, which Beijing considers its province, will be bolstering their military foothold in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Specifically, the island plans to boost its military presence on Itu Aba Island – a part of the Paracels archipelago, which is partially controlled by Mainland China.

    At the same time, the minister, who presented his report to the island's parliament, noted that Taiwan is not planning to establish a permanent military base on Itu Aba. Kuo-cheng claimed that the move was Taiwan's response to the alleged "expansionism" of Beijing in the region.

    "My goal is for us to be ready at all times", Kuo-cheng stated.

    The defence minister further revealed that the US had approved the sale of equipment and parts that would allow Taiwan to fulfil its plans to build a submarine fleet. These plans were first announced in 2020 amid tensions between China and Taiwan and increasing cooperation in the military sphere between the island and Washington.

    The US has recently been in talks with Taiwan to supply it with weapons amid the alleged threat of an invasion by Beijing, despite voluntarily having adopted the “One-China” policy in the 20th century. The policy stipulates that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, even though de facto the island is autonomous.

    MQ-4C Triton
    © Photo : YouTube/arronlee33
    US Did More FONOPS, Surveillance Flights in South China Sea in 2020 Than Ever Before - Report

    In addition to talks on the sale of armaments and equipment, the US routinely sends aircraft and warships to the Taiwan Strait and the disputed waters of the South China Sea, ignoring Beijing's protests. Washington carries out these operations under the pretext of "freedom of navigation operations", claiming that China limits the free passage of vessels through the waters, which are disputed by five nations and Taiwan, but which are mostly controlled by China's military. The Chinese government has repeatedly warned the White House that one day, such "provocations" on its part might result in an armed accident and has urged Washington to cease these activities.

    Related:

    US Secretary of State Blinken Refers to Taiwan as 'Country', Breaking Unwritten Taboo
    Beijing Blasts US for Using Taiwan Issue to 'Hype Up' China's Military Threat
    Biden Sends Missile-Armed Warship Into Taiwan Strait After Admiral Claims Beijing May Invade Island
    China’s 2021 Defence Budget Makes Reunification Plan With Taiwan ‘More Obvious’: Taiwanese Expert
    Tags:
    Paracel Islands, South China Sea, US, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse