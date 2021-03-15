Over 80 People Missing, 6 Killed in Dust Storm in Mongolia, Reports Say

According to the CGTN news broadcaster, Mongolia's emergency department received reports of 548 missing people in total during the weekend, 467 of whom were found. Five herdsmen and one child were killed by the storm, the broadcaster said. The rescue operation is still ongoing for the remaining 81 people.
🇲🇳 #BREAKING Six killed, 81 missing after heavy dust storm hits #Mongolia on Saturday, according to local disaster authorities.— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) March 15, 2021
🇲🇳 #突发 #蒙古国 紧急情况总局15日称，14日晚，蒙古国多省发生暴风雪和强沙尘等灾害性天气，目前已造成6人死亡，仍有81人失踪。 pic.twitter.com/1aCNwDSzHl
Earlier on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a yellow alert has been issued in Beijing as the dust storm originating in Mongolia hit China's capital. It resulted in major traffic disruptions in the city with visibility limited to less than 1,000 meters (0.6 miles). The authorities recommended that all outdoor activities be cancelled.
Due to low visibility, over 400 flights have been cancelled in Beijing, the Global Times stated.
