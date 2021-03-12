EXO's Baekhyun & NCT's Doyoung Join Voices in Remake of 'Doll' for 'Rewind: Blossom'

One of the main vocalists of EXO and NCT has unveiled the MV for a duet remake song and fans of the artist and the musical subculture are hopping with anticipation.

Baekhyun and Doyoung released a surprising duet on the 12th of March for the project “Rewind: Blossom”, launched by Stone Music Entertainment, KT and Genie Music.

The romantic 90's vibe MV for the song “Doll” redefines as it was originally sung by Lee Ji-hoon and Shinhwa’s Shin Hye-sung.

“Rewind: Blossom” re-interprets and remakes are well-known among South Koreans songs released between the 1990s and the early 2000s by new artists who bring their own sense to the nostalgic tunes. A total of 8 songs with the line up of IZ*ONE, B1A4’s Sandeul, Davichi’s Kang Min-kyung, Ha Sung-woon, Wonstein, Urban Zakapa, Yu Seung-woo and Park Moon-chi are bringing the concept “communication of the past and present through music” to life.

The first release by Baekhyun and Doyoung was warmly welcomed by audiences according to the production house's branding management team. Expect more to come on the 26th of March as the second part of the release, as well as fans of both NCT and EXO, have been pleased with the chemistry and synergy of both artists in their duet.

210312 Doyoung’s IG Post & Baekhyun’s IG Story



“I sang together with Baekhyunie hyung @/baekhyunee_exo whom I like. hh please give it a lot of attention 🙏🙏😁😁”



“I sang Doll together with Doyoungie, please give it a lot of love!!! kekeke Doyoungie is good at singing...” pic.twitter.com/l8YAGC2xjR — 링 (@nctdaoying) March 12, 2021

"It's alright, I'll just stay like this"



the goosebumps all over my body when baekhyun and doyoung came on pic.twitter.com/AFvHNpS5LU — ㅍㅇ ❀ (@haemjjitokki) March 12, 2021

​The original exponent of the song “Doll”, Lee Ji Hoon, shared that even he was impressed with the remake.