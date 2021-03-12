Beijing 'Deeply Proud' of US Sanctions as Hong Kong Electoral Reforms Passed, Chinese Officials Say

The comments come amid an ongoing row between China and several Western powers over a national security law aimed at strengthening control over the special administrative region, as well as electoral reforms approved in March, Chinese media reported on Friday.

Senior Chinese officials have hit back at US responses to electoral reforms in Hong Kong, slamming them as groundless and illegitimate meddling in China's affairs, Global Times reported on Friday.

"Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs; no foreign country can make any irresponsible remarks," deputy director of the State Council's Office on Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, Zhang Xiaoming, said at a press conference.

He added as cited by Global Times that some US politicians had lauded violent secessionist demonstrations as a "beautiful sight" despite labelling the US Capitol Hill riots as "terrorism", indicating double standards.

He concluded he did not understand how such politicians had moral high ground in criticising China's Hong Kong affairs, adding China was "deeply proud" of being sanctioned by Washington, he concluded according to the report.

Zhang Yong, deputy head of the Commission for Legislative Affairs of the National People's Congress Standing Committee also said at the conference that China's constitution also applied to the special administrative region.

"Hong Kong's high autonomy is under the authorization of the central government," he said.

He added such problems in Hong Kong were not related to democracy, but subversion, which central authorities had to tackle. Beijing could no longer tolerate secessionist rioters in Hong Kong's political system, citing the need for electoral reform.

"Can you imagine what will Hong Kong turn to be if the anti-China figures continue making troubles, seeking to grab the power of authority? Chaotic situations triggered by the 2019 anti-extradition bill protest can't be staged again," Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the State Council's Office on Hong Kong and Macao Affairs said.

The devolpment comes amid an ongoing row between Beijing and London, namely after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab slammed China's Hong Kong electoral reforms as an attempt to "hollow out" democracy in the region.

China's reforms will remove 117 district councillor seats in Hong Kong's legislative body and replace them with pro-Beijing lawmakers in a bid to tackle violent protest which have gripped the city for years.

Over 70 nations signed a joint statement in March at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council backing Beijing's "one country, two systems" approach and called on foreign powers to stop medlding in China's internal affairs.