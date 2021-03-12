Register
10:57 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wear face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus as they walk along a busy market area in downtown Manila on Wednesday, 6 January 2021.

    ‘Too Many Filipinos’: Duterte Says Philippines’ Population Boom Makes Social Distancing ‘Impossible’

    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082322983_0:0:3068:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_259dea657b5b1167b3efbc4220eb1706.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103121082323014-too-many-filipinos-duterte-says-philippines-population-boom-makes-social-distancing-impossible/

    The Southeast Asian nation has a population of over 110 million; it has more than tripled over the past 50 years. The boom has been attributed to declining mortality, the lack of effective family planning programmes, high levels of poverty, and a resistance to contraception from the country’s influential Catholic Church.

    Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte has asked for a review of the country’s family planning programme, saying that the nation’s population growth has made it next to impossible to observe coronavirus-related social distancing guidelines.

    “Wear face mask, face shield for protection. But social distancing, I do not think we can force our people really to [observe it], because it’s impossible, there are too many Filipinos in the urban areas,” Duterte said, speaking at an event inaugurating development projects in the province of Negros Oriental on Thursday.

    “Social distancing…when somebody goes out of the house, you can hardly have the space to move around,” the president added.

    “Our population is 110 million. I hope we can do something about it. I won’t be around then and will be freed of that worry. But you know, we will have to pass it to the next generation. It is really excessive. It’s high time we review,” Duterte said.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries on a military hat given to him during the 120th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army (PA) at Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines, 4 April 2017
    © REUTERS / Romeo Ranoco
    ‘Forget About Human Rights’ Duterte Orders Military and Police to ‘Finish Off’ Communist Rebels
    The president expressed hope that the government could at least match family planning programmes with the country’s GDP.

    The Philippines’ Commission on Population and Development expects the country’s population to hit 110.8 million by the end of 2021, with growth recently exacerbated by a spike in “quarantine babies” caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns and other restrictions.

    Duterte signed an executive order to improve family planning process in 2017, providing some 6 million women with free access to contraceptives. These measures faced resistance from the country’s Catholic Church.

    In his remarks Thursday, the president complained about the Church’s obstinacy. “You’ll distribute contraceptives, but the Church objects to that. It’s not because I want to fight the Church…But it’s something to do with the higher policy of family planning,” Duterte said.

    The Philippines has been hard hit by the coronavirus and the associated lockdowns and general drop in economic activity, with the pandemic throwing over 4.5 million people out of work and forcing families to hunker down in cramped quarters to observe World Health Organisation-mandated guidelines. In his remarks Thursday, Duterte promised that the economy would be reopened soon.

    “I have to reopen the economy. I have given a timetable, just weeks. We cannot be forever under strict quarantine protocol because people are getting hungry. They have to work, to eat, to survive,” he said, pointing to the need to accelerate vaccinations.

    The Philippines has reported a total of about 607,000 cases of coronavirus and 12,608 deaths over the past year. During the same period, the country has observed a spike in suicides, murders, domestic abuse and other crimes.

    Related:

    Duterte Set to Get COVID Jab in Public After Plans to Get Vaccinated in Buttocks Privately
    Don't Bring Nukes to Our Soil, Duterte Says as He Threatens to Scrap US-Philippines Military Deal
    ‘Forget About Human Rights’ Duterte Orders Military and Police to ‘Finish Off’ Communist Rebels
    Duterte's 'Kill, Kill, Kill' Order Against 'Armed Rebels' is Legal, Presidential Spokesperson Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse