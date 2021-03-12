South Korea to Freeze Defence, Security Exchanges With Myanmar

South Korea will suspend its defence and security exchanges with Myanmar, its foreign ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, South Korea will ban exports of arms and strategic items, and reconsider development aid to Myanmar.
On Thursday, EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore said that the European Union is ready to adopt restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations in Myanmar.
Earlier, the UN Security Council issued a statement strongly condemning Myanmar's military for using violence against peaceful protesters.
The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation’s elected government on 1 February and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor and the president. The crackdown on protesters left more than 50 people dead.
