Register
15:39 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35A Lightning II fighter jet is directed out of a hangar at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

    US Air Force's NGAD System Aims to Widen Tech Gap With China's Military Amid Troubled F-35 Programme

    © AP Photo / Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082267576_0:123:3067:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_23c3d43d57dd49a9a8eb125bff24d077.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103091082293594-us-air-forces-ngad-system-aims-to-widen-tech-gap-with-chinas-military-amid-troubled-f-35-programme/

    The news comes amid a major tech race between Washington and Beijing, fuelled by the ongoing US trade war on China. Numerous sources have found strengths and weaknesses in both advanced military programmes, experts speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said on Tuesday.

    Advancements in the US Air Force could force China to boost plans for next-generation aircraft, experts in China have said as quoted by the SCMP.

    Chinese aerospace designers were monitoring US developments on the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, a military source familiar said in the report.

    “China has also planned to develop a next-generation aircraft, but so far just specifically for the air force not for the navy, calling it a ‘background plane’. Because of a lack of reflection standards and relevant parameters, there are doubts around the development progress of the background plane,” the anonymous source said.

    What is The NGAD System?

    The US NGAD system aims to build a network of advanced aircraft and technologies, including weapons, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous drones working together.

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Chinese Congress Lays Out 6.8% Defense Budget Hike for 2021, Paralleling Economic Growth
    A second advanced programme, the Navy's Boeing F/A-XX, will develop advanced fighter jets on aircraft carriers to replace its Northop Grumann F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Jets, the SCMP said, citing a US Air Superiority 2030 Flight Plan.

    But senior officials urged in late February to field the NGAD programme before China to remain ahead in the tech race.

    “What I don’t know – and we’re working with our great partners – is if our nation will have the courage and the focus to field this capability before someone like the Chinese fields it and uses it against us," General Mark Kelly, head of air command, said in an Air Force meeting last week.

    He added the US should "keep our narrative up" and reiterate the "unambiguous benefit we’ve had as a nation to have that leading-edge technology ensuring we have air superiority for the nation and the joint force”.

    What Do the Chinese Think of NGAD?

    According to Chinese military expert Zhou Chenming, Chinese aerospace designers would welcome the NGAD fighters.

    “Before making the direction of new aircraft, Chinese aircraft designers should clarify the parameters of their rival aircraft, especially the American fighters, including their combat range, speed, flying height and other dogfight capabilities, for basic reference,” he said as quoted by the SCMP.

    He added China's J-20 stealth fighter had been developed based on the US F-22 Raptor.

    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter on an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Pentagon Claims China's PLAAF 'Rapidly Catching Up' to Western Air Forces
    US Air War College aircraft specialist Steve Burgess said the NGAD programme had aimed to develop new fighter jets in a bid to strengthen the US as a global military leader and advance ahead of China.

    “Engine design problems will continue to hold China back", he said, adding Chinese aircraft technology failed to pose a threat to the US.

    But former People's Liberation Army (PLA) instructor, Song Zhongqing, said China enjoyed more funding "privileges" than the US, with the latter having more budgetary restrictions.

    “Thanks to the increasing pressure from the US … that has encouraged Chinese leadership to pour and mobilise all resources and manpower to strengthen the country’s defence industry,” he said.

    The news comes after US lawmakers approved $904m for the Air Force's $1bn request for 2021, offering limited support.

    According to the SCMP, the last F-22 Hornet was delivered in 2012 due to its $250m cost per unit, leading the Pentagon to develop the F-35 Lightning, which has been plagued by problems since its development. Costs for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning programme, the US's most expensive in history, have totalled over $1tn for the programmes 60 year lifespan.

    Related:

    Beijing, Singapore Launch Joint Military Drills in South China Sea in Bid to Boost Regional Defences
    'Our Position Has Not Changed': Biden to Keep Freeze on F-35 Sales to Turkey Over S-400 Purchase
    Outrage Online in Wake of Reports of USAF Wanting New Fighter Jet Programme, Putting F-35 on Shelf
    US House Armed Services Chair Wants Budget Cuts to 'Rat Hole' F-35 Fighter Program
    Tags:
    F-35, F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, PLA Air Force, US Air Force, US military, military, Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse