Register
17:58 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran Dena IMO

    Iran Reportedly Ships Record Volume of Oil to China in 2021, Offers Deals to Other Asian States

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    2100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/67/1079376766_0:167:1281:887_1200x675_80_0_0_a4bfdcec6f39bff01d83833e375e7f45.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103081082286023-iran-reportedly-ships-record-volume-of-oil-to-china-in-2021-offers-deals-to-other-asian-states/

    Following the withdrawal of the US from the Iran nuclear deal and introduction of sanctions in 2018, Tehran lost most of its oil trade clients, but, according to unconfirmed media reports, some minor refineries in China have continued to buy crude in secret despite the threat of American sanctions.

    Iran has been ramping up its oil deliveries to China to record levels since the end of 2020, Reuters reports, citing data collected by the Refinitiv Oil Research company, which tracks the sale of oil and the movements of oil tankers. According to Refinitiv, Tehran never stopped selling crude to its Chinese clients, although the volumes dropped after the introduction of American sanctions. The company believes the Islamic Republic has sold some 17.8 million tonnes of black gold to China over the last 14 months, or 306,000 barrels per day (bpd).

    However, the sales significantly increased at the end of 2020, Refinitiv claims, adding that the Islamic Republic has beaten the previous record set in April 2019, shipping around 850,000 bpd in February 2021.

    The oil tracking company claims that the majority of sales, around 75% of them, were made via so-called "indirect sales" – when the oil formally came from other countries, such as Oman, the UAE, or Malaysia. Refinitiv has repeatedly reported about Iranian tankers switching off their transponders to unload their oil to other ships or to the country-recipient, and only then switching them back on. The remaining 25% were reportedly made to China via official channels.

    The Chinese port of Shandong has become one of the main recipients of the sanctioned Iranian crude, Reuters reports, citing an anonymous Chinese trader. The source claims it all started in 2019, with small refineries receiving the oil, refining it, and only then paying the Iranians back. According to the trader, all transactions were carried out either in euros or in local currency to avoid the US scrutiny of the use of dollars.

    The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has declined to comment on Reuters' report.

    Tehran Allegedly Seeking New Clients for Its Oil in Asia

    Despite purportedly continuing its oil trade with China, Iran is also reportedly looking to expand the geography of its sales, after it significantly shrank due to the US sanctions. Even though they remain in effect, Tehran has started discussions with several Asian states to renew supplies, Reuters reports, citing six anonymous sources in the industry.

    India, formerly one of the main buyers of Iranian crude and the third-largest oil importer in the world, is among the targeted states, the report claims. According to Reuters, Indian refineries have already drawn preliminary import plans. The news outlet cites an unnamed government official as claiming that Delhi hopes Tehran will return to the market in around three to four months, as crude prices continue to grow. The Brent oil benchmark has recently broken through the $71 per barrel ceiling following a sharp dive in the price of black gold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    A source at an Indian refinery cited by Reuters claimed Iranian representatives had talked to the company and said they "hope to resume oil supplies". Another source told the news agency that NIOC officials were mulling signing an agreement on oil sales no sooner than June – after the general election in Iran is over.
    The Achilleas, a Liberian-flagged Greek-owned crude oil tanker.
    © Photo : Demosthenes Kyriakoulis / MarineTraffic.com
    Iran Slams Attempt by US Government to Seize Two Million Barrels of Oil as ‘Act of Piracy’

    Reuters' sources claim Tehran also addressed several other Asian countries with the offer to sell oil once again, although it is unclear specifically which ones. China, India, Japan, and South Korea used to be big importers of Iranian crude prior to the introduction of US sanctions. One of the news agency's sources said the talks between Tehran and other Asian refineries have so far been "very initial", with the Islamic Republic's representatives inquiring whether these countries are interested in buying the country's crude again.

    Related:

    Israeli Claims That Iran Committed ‘Environmental Terrorism’ Via Oil Spill Unfounded, Report Details
    US Wages 'War With No Blood' Against Iran, Oil Minister Says, Slamming Sanctions
    Iran Prepares to Ramp Up Oil Production in Anticipation of Biden Presidency
    Israeli Defence Minister Gantz Doubts Claims About Iran Deliberately Causing Mass Oil Spill
    Iran Boasts Record Oil Export Figures Despite US Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, Iran, China, oil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse