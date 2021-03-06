Register
04:14 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan

    Could an Archduke Franz Ferdinand Moment Trigger World War Between US and China Over Taiwan?

    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9a79f712827fbe5e4dc031d2dce2a385.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103061082265192-could-an-archduke-franz-ferdinand-moment-trigger-world-war-between-us-and-china-over-taiwan/

    The Republic of China was founded in Beijing - which was then known as Peking - in 1912. After the nationalist KMT lost the civil war to Mao’s communists in 1949 they treated to the island of Formosa, now known as Taiwan.

    China will stay resolute in deterring those seeking "Taiwan independence," according to a draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan which was published on Friday, 5 March.

    The plan, which sets out national economic and social development objectives between 2021 and 2025 and long-range objectives through to 2035, was approved by China’s President, Xi Jinping.

    ​For the last 70 years China and Taiwan have lived as hostile neighbours, with Beijing and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) glaring at the rebellious island but never going so far as to invade it, largely because Taipei has had a stalwart ally in the United States.

    On the Taiwanese government’s website it states: "Since (1949) the Republic of China (ROC) has continued to exercise effective jurisdiction over the main island of Taiwan and a number of outlying islands, leaving Taiwan and China each under the rule of a different government. The authorities in Beijing have never exercised sovereignty over Taiwan or other islands administered by the ROC."

    ​But in recent years several Taiwanese nationalist politicians on the island have been pressing for Taipei to declare independence from the mainland.

    Such a move would be seen as a declaration of war by Beijing, which is happy to maintain the fiction that Taiwan is simply a “rogue province” which will one day accept the rule of the People’s Republic of China.

    In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.
    © AP Photo
    In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan.

    Tensions between China and Taiwan have been growing and there have been numerous incursions into the island’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), which was set up by the US Air Force after the Republic of China relocated from the mainland.

    On Wednesday, 3 March, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence tweeted photographs and maps showing two PLA planes entering the south-west corner of the ADIZ.

    ​So what would happen if the Taiwanese shot down a PLA plane or a Chinese navy vessel sunk a Taiwanese fishing boat? Or if Xi Jinping was assassinated by a Taiwanese nationalist?

    Could it trigger an escalation on the scale of what happened after the death of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914?  

    On 28 June 1914 the First World War was triggered by a disastrous series of events after the heir to the throne of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, was shot dead in Sarajevo by a team of Bosnian Serb assassins.

    Austria eventually declared war on Serbia - which it accused of supporting the assassins - setting off a domino effect which led to global war.

    Canadian army troops gather in the center of Mons, Belgium, which was liberated in November 1918
    © AP Photo
    Canadian troops in the First World War

    Russia backed its fellow Slavs, Serbia, and then Germany came to the aid of the Austrians, and finally Britain and France - who were bound by a mutual defence treaty - weighed in on the side of Tsarist Russia.

    In 2021 Taiwan is protected by the US in much the same way as Serbia was by Russia in 1914.

    The Republic of China and US signed their first mutual defence treaty in 1954, five years after Mao Zedong’s communists took power in Beijing after ousting Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Kuomintang (KMT).

    Washington continued to recognise the Republic of China, rather than the People’s Republic, as the rightful government but in 1972 President Richard Nixon, normalised relations with Mao’s government.

    In 1979 President Jimmy Carter formalised diplomatic relations with Beijing and terminated the US-ROC Mutual Defense Treaty but the Americans did not abandon the Taiwanese.

    Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act which said: “The US would consider any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means, including by boycotts or embargoes, a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific area and of grave concern to the US.”

    Congress also offered materiel “to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.”

    In August 2020 the Taiwanese government increased its annual defence spending by more than US$1 billion to US$15.24 billion, most of it on American weapons.

    David Helvey, the acting US assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, was quoted by Reuters as having said: "While the PLA’s actions are real and dangerous, the PLA is not unbeatable. Taiwan can, through smart investments, send a clear signal to Beijing that Taiwan’s society and its armed forces are absolutely committed to the defence of Taiwan."

    But would President Joe Biden stand by if China invaded Taiwan, even if the provocation was outrageous?

    It is highly unlikely.

    ​Failure to protect Taiwan would be a massive blow to US prestige and would give other countries a green light to invade American allies - North Korea could be tempted to attack South Korea, Iran could be emboldened to assault Saudi Arabian interests in the Gulf.

    The Biden administration would likely send the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet to protect the island of Taiwan and could even offer to station troops there until the threat has passed.

    It would then be up to the Chinese to decide whether to back down or trigger what could become a Third World War.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, US, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse