11:36 GMT03 March 2021
    This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. The U.S. State Department has agreed to turn over to Japan Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial, the men's lawyers said in legal filing on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

    Japanese Court Approves Detention of Americans for Aiding Ex-Nissan Boss' Daring Escape

    © AP Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Tokyo ruled on Wednesday to detain two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in 2019, media said.

    The US Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the extradition of Michael Taylor and his son Peter after a months-long legal battle. They arrived in Japan on Tuesday.

    The Tokyo district court approved a request by prosecutors to keep the two in custody until March 12, the Kyodo news agency said. They will be held and questioned at the Tokyo Detention House.

    JAPAN NISSAN GHOSN COUP
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Men Who Helped Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn Escape Arrive in Japan After Extradition
    The outlet cited legal sources as saying that the Americans, aged 28 and 60, likely faced a suspended sentence, although a senior prosecutor said that a jail term was not ruled out. They may serve it in the US under the Japanese law.

    The suspects are accused of having smuggled Ghosn out of his home in Tokyo in a musical instrument case. A private jet flew him to Turkey and then to his childhood home in Lebanon. Ghosn, who was arrested on charges of financial wrongdoing, said he had escaped political persecution.

    US, Carlos Ghosn, Nissan, Japan
