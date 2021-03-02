Register
15:11 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A newsstand vendor looks through his display near a magazine with a cover depicting U.S. President Joe Biden near U.S. and Chinese flags in Beijing on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

    Biden's Trade Agenda Reflects More Hardline Stance Against China in Rules, Experts Say

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082233447_0:128:3072:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_683b7f7d52578489fb7d0c7ed445abea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202103021082233225-bidens-trade-agenda-reflects-more-hardline-stance-against-china-in-rules-experts-say/

    The Biden administration's claim to use "all available tools" to take on so-called "China's unfair trade practices" reflects that the US government will not ease the crackdown on China extended from his predecessor Donald Trump and Biden may be even more assertive in containing China through setting up rules in favor of the US, experts said Tuesday

    They said that China will take necessary countermeasures, such as unreliable entity list, against the US' coercion and bullying to firmly safeguard its national interests, while focusing on domestic development and technological advance.

    A man wearing a face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) uses his phone while walking near the Qianmen street ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, in Beijing, China February 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
    China Aims for Tech Independence Amid Looming Cut-Throat Race With US
    The comment came as the office of the US Trade Representative on Monday (US time) released the US President Joe Biden's 2021 Trade Agenda and 2020 Annual Report to Congress, saying that the administration recognizes that China's "coercive and unfair trade practices" harm American workers, threaten US' technological edge, weaken US' supply chain resiliency, and undermine US' national interests.

    The Biden administration is committed to using all available tools to take on the range of China's unfair trade practices that continue to harm US workers and businesses, it continued.

    "The Biden administration's goal of containing China's rise is the same as his predecessor, and we should have no illusion for an improved China-US relationship," Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

    The US' action to work with the WTO and partner with allies aimed at rule reform also serving the purpose of blocking China's growth through enforcement, Mei said, noting that the US aims to build two parallel markets like that during the cold war period.

    Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing, China, Friday, July 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing, China, Friday, July 6, 2018

    Cao Heping, a professor at the School of Economics at Peking University, told the Global Times that China should make preparation for the US' crackdown in the long run. "For example, the US may contain China's technology sector in a less direct way by smearing that Chinese companies use forced labor to reduce other countries' confidence in Chinese products and therefore impact their entry into other markets," he said.

    A sign of 5G is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
    China to Lead Global 5G Rollout After Building 670,000 Base Stations Ahead of 2020 Target, Report Says
    Experts noted that China will focus on its industrial upgrade and economic growth to take advantage of the tussle with the US. As the US still blames domestic challenges on China, the latter is boosting the rollout of digital currency and the establishment of 5G network among other technological breakthroughs.

    "As a powerful countermeasure to give more teeth to its efforts to defend its national interests, China's unreliable entity list and rules on counteracting unjustified extra-territorial application of foreign legislation and other measures will be adopted this year," Mei said.

    The agenda will unlikely impact the already implemented China-US phase one trade deal but the key is to launch a new round of talks as early as possible to offer a channel for resolving disputes, Huo Jianguo, vice president of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies, told the Global Times.

    Huo said that leaders from both sides could engage each other over the second half of 2021, as the US will shift focus on foreign affairs after the domestic virus outbreak eases.

    This article was originally published by the Global Times

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, trade war, Joe Biden, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse