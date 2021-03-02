Indian Plane Makes Landing in Pakistan Due to Health Emergency on Board

"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team", the airline said in a statement, offering condolences to the family of the deceased.
The landing took place amid an ongoing crisis in relations between the two countries, which took a turn for the worse after the February 2019 bombing attack in India's Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, for which New Delhi blamed Islamabad, accusing it of sheltering terrorists, while Pakistan denied any involvement. The situation exacerbated even further when later that year, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, provoking a sharp reaction from its neighbor.
