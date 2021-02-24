G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jennie Reportedly a Couple

YG Entertainment which acts as the agency for both the 32-year-old Big Bang rapper and singer/songwriter, and the 25-year-old chanteuse from BLACKPINK, has yet to confirm - or give any hint - whether the two stellar talents have got together.

The world of K-Pop has been shaken to its core once again, as one of its most popular and famous stars internationally, G-Dragon from Big Bang, was revealed to be dating Jennie from BLACKPINK, by the Dispatch media outlet on 24 February.

YG Entertainment, which manages both stars, said that it can’t provide any confirmation about its artists’ private affairs.

According to Dispatch, the couple has been dating for a year, with the blessing of their managers. Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim and who was brought up in New Zealand, visited the home of G-Dragon, who is known as the King of K-Pop, after working with her group which is arguably one of the most popular girl bands in K-Pop. G-dragon has also been spotted at a film shoot for the music video of BLACKPINK's first full album.

This news has split fans of both groups and become the hottest topic on social media, trending both names of G-Dragon and Jennie online - and the age gap is a particular bone of contention among the K-Pop community, just as it did when it was revealed that Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo - who are 13 years apart - became an item.

congrats to jennie and gdragon even though the age gap is a little uncomfy but that okay i guess :) — ·̩̩̥͙＊*•̩̩͙✩•̩̩͙*˚ ᴳᴸᴼᴿᴵᴬ ˚*•̩̩͙✩•̩̩͙*˚＊·̩̩̥͙ (@g19365940) February 24, 2021

​gdragon and jennie are both adults... pls remember that yes there is a bit of an age gap but so will be with peoples parents etc.

Shinee literally came back and an apocalypse started🧍‍♀️like 8 bullying scandals, jennie and gdragon rumored to be dating, new jk selca and hair color, new scoups photo out of nowhere, momo and heechul getting dragged because of their age gap, Amber liu getting blamed for all of it — I believe in joshua supremacy🧎‍♀️ (@yangyangfratboy) February 24, 2021

i mean when i was 15 i had a teacher who was 22 that's how big the age gap between jennie and gdragon is.....

what in the p******lia 101 is this — 𝓂𝓊𝓇𝒾 (@joohyunsbabe) February 24, 2021